Joburg cops rescue hijack victims in high-speed chase

Johannesburg police who witnessed a hijacking and kidnapping in the streets of Kensington on Saturday sped after the vehicle, fired shots at the perpetrators and rescued the two victims.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said three suspects now out on bail and wanted for hijackings and armed robberies in the Jeppe area, were arrested.

Another suspect ran away.

“The victims were forced out of a blue Chana Benni at gunpoint. The officers made a U-turn and the suspects fled the scene. A Silver Toyota Etios with no registration plates fled in one direction and a White Toyota Quantum in another direction.

“The officers then decided to go after the Toyota Quantum, as the kidnapped victims were held hostage in the vehicle. A high-speed chase ensued and shots were fired as officers attempted to immobilise the Quantum which was driving recklessly,” Fihla said.

“The Toyota Quantum lost control and crashed into a huge tree at corner 11th Avenue and 8th Street, Kensington ... Two 9mm pistols were recovered on scene, and the two hostages were rescued with no injuries reported,” he said.

He said it is also alleged that the hostages were carrying a large amount of money that the suspects in the Toyota Etios managed to flee with.

JMPD acting chief Angie Mokasi has commended the swift interception and response by the officers.

She encouraged them to continue to save lives and protect the citizens of Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE