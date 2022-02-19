UKZN closes Howard College campus fearing safety of staff, students

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) decided to shut down its Howard College campus on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff and students.

The decision was taken after considering the situation on campus when groups of individuals gathered outside gate 1.

“The effect of the decision is that, until further notice, no one will be allowed to enter campus. This applies to all individuals including staff and students who are in possession of valid university access permits,” the institution said in a message to staff and students.

“This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff, students and property.”

Staff members who were on campus were advised to leave.

The university condemned “all attempts to destabilise the institution”.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that academic activities were suspended on Monday after protests. Normah Zondo, UKZN’s corporate relations executive director, said at the time that decision was taken after “incidents of violence and intimidation” reported at some of their campuses on Monday.

TimesLIVE