SA records 2,800 new Covid-19 cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 2,800 new Covid-19 cases.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to date to 3,654,824, which represents an 8.4% positivity rate.

There were 343 deaths reported, four of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, bringing the total number of recorded fatalities to date to 98,298.