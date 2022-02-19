Public protector awaits report on fixing 'sewage lake'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expecting to get a comprehensive report in two weeks on the Northern Cape government's plans to to deal with a major sewage spillage crisis plaguing the Sol Plaatje local municipality.

Mkhwebane's office said on Friday that premier Zamani Saul undertook to provide a detailed report outlining measures his government had put in place to address the “sewage lake” that had formed 10km outside Kimberley along the R31 road.

Mkhwebane inspected the “lake” during a visit and it is now the subject of an investigation.

The spill is said to be the result of an ageing and collapsing bulk sewerage network deep in the bowels of the city.

Saul told the public protector’s office the network would require an estimated R5bn to overhaul.

At least one life has reportedly been lost which happened when the drivers of a delivery van and truck lost control of their vehicles and plunged into the huge cesspool in separate accidents, said Mkhwebane’s office.

“The inefficiency of the emergency medical service, with ambulances grounded by the lack of fuel, was identified as another issue paralysing the local public healthcare system. Contractual problems between the government and a service provider appear to be at the heart of the issue.”

Mkhwebane will write to municipal and provincial health authorities seeking responses to all areas of concern.

“The feedback will be accompanied by plans to address the problems. The [public protector] will then monitor the implementation of the plans.”

