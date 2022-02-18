WHO says six African countries will get mRNA tech transfer with SA as hub

Speaking at the media briefing, Ramaphosa made an impassioned speech in which he said he was delighted SA is part of this and can share its experience as the first hub on the continent.

“The WHO has listened to what we have been saying in our collective call to establish sites in low- and middle-income countries in the midst of vaccine inequity,” said Ramaphosa.

“We welcome the announcement of other African spokes in this hub and spoke system. We could not be happier and we hope for more in time because we don’t want any country to be left behind.”

Ramaphosa said to Ghebreyesus with a chuckle: “Keep thinking of where more could be done.”

He said he wanted to speak about an “uncomfortable topic, the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (Trips) waiver”, which removes limitations on exports under compulsory licence to countries that cannot manufacture the pharmaceuticals themselves.

“This will facilitate diversification to geographical regions cut out of manufacturing chains,” said Ramaphosa.

“Governments that are serious about ensuring the world has access to vaccines should ensure we approve the Trips waiver rather than hide behind IP and profitability.

“We are facing a global pandemic that will stay with us for a long time, and all that has been asked for is that the Trips waiver should be done soon. The lives of hundreds of millions of people rather than the profitability of a few companies is what matters.”