Oscar pins hopes on ports

Mabuyane puts focus on energy, gas, exports, cannabis and tourism to kick-start growth

By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley -

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane hopes the ports of Ngqura and East London, along with investments in Coega, can help rebuild the province’s battered economy.



Battling a 47% unemployment rate in the province, Mabuyane was at pains to reassure people that several projects were in the pipeline to reverse the trend...