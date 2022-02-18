Large-scale taxi strike planned for Monday

Thousands of Eastern Cape commuters will be left stranded on Monday due to a large-scale strike by taxi operators, prompting bus operators to suspend services as well.

On Friday, the Eastern Cape department of transport said it was puzzled by the taxi association’s decision to embark on a strike, and cautioned commuters to be extra vigilant.

By way of communication sent to the branches of all taxi associations in the province, operators were instructed not to pick up any commuters.

The secretary of the Nelson Mandela Bay Regional Taxi Association, Ayanda Qoko, said the government’s failure to pay taxi operators who form part of the scholar transport system was the reason for the strike.

In a message sent to members, he said there would be a complete shutdown of services and that it was a joint call by both taxi and bus scholar transport operators.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said they were puzzled because they had informed taxi operators that R40m would be made available to settle outstanding debts.

According to Binqose, the money owed would reflect in the service provider’s bank accounts by next week.

“We are doing everything in our power to make sure that those who are owed money get paid,” he said.

In January, scholar transport operators complained that their invoices for November and December had not been paid, and threatened to withhold their services.

They are similarly once again demanding to be paid.

The department of transport approved 103,000 pupils for the scholar transport programme for 2022.

All of these pupils will be stranded without means to get to their respective schools come Monday.

In Gqeberha, the looming strike prompted Algoa Bus Company to also suspend their services from Monday, until further notice.

Algoa Bus CEO Sicelo Duze said the decision had been taken to protect passengers and their employees.

Buses will not operate for as long as the taxi strike continues.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding and continued support,” the company said in the statement.

During community unrests in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega in 2021, several of the company’s buses were torched.

Nine months ago, more buses were set alight at the Mothewell depot. This incident was reportedly linked to an ongoing taxi strike at the time regarding the nonpayment of Covid-19 relief funds.

