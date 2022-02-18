Kariega artist composes official anthem for Queen Elizabeth

Approach by monarchists society leads to Anton van der Mere’s celebration of dedicated service throughout 70-year reign

Premium By Guy Rogers -

Queen Elizabeth II is being honoured in 2022 for her unprecedented 70-year reign — and a music composer, songwriter and classical tenor from Kariega has been commissioned to celebrate her life in song.



Thanks to a chance opportunity created by Covid-19, Anton van der Mere was approached in late 2020 by the British Monarchists Society to collaborate in its Jubilee Anthem project...