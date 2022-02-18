Companies jumping ship key threat to Nelson Mandela Bay

Drought, power outages, vandalism, poor roads and unstable politics killing investment — business chamber

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Disinvestment is the biggest threat to Nelson Mandela Bay’s economy as companies are looking to jump ship.



This is due to the drought, power outages, vandalism of electricity infrastructure and deterioration of roads coupled with a fluid political environment...