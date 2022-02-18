Companies jumping ship key threat to Nelson Mandela Bay
Drought, power outages, vandalism, poor roads and unstable politics killing investment — business chamber
Disinvestment is the biggest threat to Nelson Mandela Bay’s economy as companies are looking to jump ship.
This is due to the drought, power outages, vandalism of electricity infrastructure and deterioration of roads coupled with a fluid political environment...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.