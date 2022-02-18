Back to school for some, but others wait for department to step up after protests

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



While the sound of teaching and learning once again echoed from classrooms at Greenville Primary School in Gqeberha on Thursday, the classrooms and hallways of Gamble Street Secondary School in Kariega remained eerily quiet.



The parents and school governing body members of both schools took drastic measures to close the schools recently in a bid to air their grievances with the department of education...