Back to school for some, but others wait for department to step up after protests
While the sound of teaching and learning once again echoed from classrooms at Greenville Primary School in Gqeberha on Thursday, the classrooms and hallways of Gamble Street Secondary School in Kariega remained eerily quiet.
The parents and school governing body members of both schools took drastic measures to close the schools recently in a bid to air their grievances with the department of education...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.