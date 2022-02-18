3,056 new Covid-19 cases identified in SA in past day
Ninety-two people were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in an update on Thursday that there had also been 3,056 new Covid-19 cases identified in SA.
This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,652,024 — an increase representing an 8.8% positivity rate.
“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the [department] reports 435 deaths and of these, 17 occurred in the past 24—48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97,955 to date.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.