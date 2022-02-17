Working group members reject lifting of moratorium on fuelling ships in Algoa Bay
Conservationists and scientists on the stakeholder forum appointed to assess offshore bunkering are opposing the maritime authority’s decision to lift the licensing moratorium on new operators for Algoa Bay.
They said in a joint statement this week the moratorium was supposed to stay in place at least until a risk assessment had been finished and the results considered but the assessment had not even begun...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.