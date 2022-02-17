Working group members reject lifting of moratorium on fuelling ships in Algoa Bay

By Guy Rogers -

Conservationists and scientists on the stakeholder forum appointed to assess offshore bunkering are opposing the maritime authority’s decision to lift the licensing moratorium on new operators for Algoa Bay.



They said in a joint statement this week the moratorium was supposed to stay in place at least until a risk assessment had been finished and the results considered but the assessment had not even begun...