Will stadiums be open in March? Health minister Joe Phaahla hints at gradual relaxation

Health minister Joe Phaahla has hinted that the government is considering a gradual relaxation of lockdown regulations and opening of stadiums now that the state of disaster is drawing to a close.

This week, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended the state of disaster for another month.

Her department said it decided on a “final” extension after a cabinet meeting in which it determined the extent to which the management of the Covid-19 pandemic required the implementation of the national state of disaster.

“After noting that some of the key departments dealing with Covid-19 had not yet concluded their analysis, cabinet approved the final extension of the national state of disaster on March 15,” it said.

Speaking to SABC News, Phaahla said the government was in discussions with scientists to find ways to ease restrictions while still protecting people from Covid-19 amid the possibility of another wave of infections.

He said the easing of restrictions would happen gradually to allow the economy to recover.

“Many other countries have gone that route of gradualism, but the fact that we need to get moving that’s definitely the case,” said Phaahla.

“I mean we can’t keep on for much longer without any football, rugby, music festivals and so on, but a gradual kind of relaxation with more activity is on the cards. So, we just need to find the mechanism.”