WATCH | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen meeting turns into shouting match

Lesufi was scheduled to address them about 5:30pm but by 6:30pm disgruntled parents, soaked by a heavy downpour, started leaving, expressing anger that the MEC had not arrived on time.

The meeting was for the MEC to report back and listen to parents' concerns after the brawl on Friday. Video footage of the fight, between a male and a female student, was shared on social media and WhatsApp messages containing racial slurs were also shared.

But after the heavens opened, it was suggested that the meeting be postponed.

On Monday parents and activists protested at the school and the situation became tense enough for police to fire rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Lesufi and members of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Gauteng branch went to the school to investigate. The MEC said he would be sharing evidence, including the WhatsApp messages, with police and the SAHRC.

