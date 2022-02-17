News

Supergirl Azania ups the eco-ante

Young heroine of new Bay children’s story leads call for sustainability

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 17 February 2022

When does recycling become the role of a superhero?

Nelson Mandela Bay designer, writer and environmental activist Mzwamadoda Mvimbeli has explored this and other environmental questions as he continues to pursue The Dream City which he first unveiled in 2018...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Is it safe to attend an ANC branch meeting?
Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022

Most Read