Scopa again decides against calling Ramaphosa to answer for misuse of state funds for ANC campaigns

Parliament's standing committee of public accounts has again resolved not to call President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer questions about his knowledge of the use of state funds for ANC campaigns.

This comes after members of Scopa were forced to vote on whether to call Ramaphosa to answer questions by MPs.

The outcome of Wednesday night's meeting came a few hours after Ramaphosa told journalists in Cape Town he did not have a problem with going to Scopa to answer questions.

Earlier, the committee was split on whether to call Ramaphosa after his reply to the committee.

Scopa had decided against summoning Ramaphosa after ANC MP Mervyn Dirks wrote to the committee asking that he be called to appear before it.

Dirks has since been removed by the ANC and suspended by his caucus over the matter.

In his written reply to the committee, which has since been leaked to the media, Ramaphosa claims to not have direct knowledge of the misuse of funds and rather advises it to await the final release of the Zondo commission report, where some of the allegations were raised.

“Some of the information regarding this matter had already been in the public domain prior to the meeting at which the statement was made, of which committee members are no doubt equally aware,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the details and extent of the misuse of public funds will no doubt become clear once the commission of inquiry's final report is submitted.

“And once consequential investigations — as well as those already under way — are finalised ... I will, to the extent of my powers and discretion, continue to support these investigations,” said Ramaphosa.

During Wednesday's meeting, parliament's legal adviser Fatima Ebrahim read out legal advice which agreed with Ramaphosa that the committee should wait for the final Zondo report. The advice suggested the creation of a subcommittee to deal with the matter because it involves the State Security Agency — but that part of the legal advice was rejected by political parties.

ANC MPs supported the legal advice while opposition parties insisted Ramaphosa be called to answer to Scopa.

After intense debate, chairperson of the committee Mkhuleko Hlengwa put the matter to a vote. The ANC won with six votes against the opposition's four.

TimesLIVE