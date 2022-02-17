R159m cocaine stash discovered in shipping container at Durban depot

It is understood the container, carrying a chemical called bentonite — used in the manufacturing of soap and detergents — had been tampered with as the seal of the container was replaced, suggesting some of the drugs may have been removed before reaching the depot.

On Wednesday when employees at the depot began repacking the shipment, they discovered taped bricks of suspected cocaine concealed deep within some of the one-tonne bags of bentonite.

At least 530 bricks of cocaine, valued at R300,000 each, were found.

Sources claim a logistics company based in Chatsworth, south of Durban, had transported the container from the harbour to the depot.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed the information and said no arrests had been made.

