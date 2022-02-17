Prasa is latest to be switched off as Tshwane nets R500m so far
The City of Tshwane has disconnected services at Prasa headquarters due to a debt of R28m owed to it.
Mayor Randall Williams and MMC for roads and transport Dikeledi Selowa, joined by officials from the city, on Thursday continued with the #Tshwaneyatima campaign. The city embarked on the aggressive revenue collection strategy last week, which has seen officials disconnect water and electricity services to some of the worst debtors.
According to the city, the amount owed by Prasa is a consolidation of all the properties it owns in the city. The Hatfield headquarters owes a total of R376,814.94 for prepaid electricity.
Prasa officials present during the disconnection tried to negotiate with the mayor and city officials, to no avail.
“They own properties in Tshwane. We have consolidated it for them. For the properties, they owe us R28m,” Williams said.
@CityTshwane just disconnected electricity at Prasa @TimesLIVE #TshwaneYaTima pic.twitter.com/1sM7CqnMFv— Shonisani Tshikalange (@21shoni) February 17, 2022
Williams said the CEO of Prasa was informed before the disconnection.
“They have been informed for some time. It’s irresponsible for them not to come forward, not to approach the city, not to come with an arrangement. If they act irresponsibly the city can’t suffer the consequences,” he said.
Williams said the campaign started with a list of over 70,000 accounts out of 900,000. To date they have recovered almost R500m.
On Wednesday the University of SA paid R144m and the University of Pretoria R34m, he said.
TimesLIVE
