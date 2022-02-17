Norma Mngoma is going into the news business ... in Dubai

Attempts to get comment from Mngoma about the news company were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. These will be included when received.

This is the latest in a string of business ventures for Mngoma.

Last year, the businesswoman and estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba teased the launch of a book in collaboration with motivational speaker and author Tracey Reign.

The book, titled The South African Dream, features prominent figures from various spheres of influence.

Mngoma, at the time, said The South African Dream would be an educational book “set to empower and educate, while being a vehicle for so much more”.