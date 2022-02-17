Nelson Mandela Metro residents cry foul over refuse truck mess
More than half of Nelson Mandela Bay’s refuse trucks are out of action.
In the municipal fleet of 36 compactors, only five are working. The other 31 are in for repairs...
