Mayor scrambles to scrap R396 reconnection fee

Coalition in race against time to deliver on promise made in plans for first 100 days in office

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

Nelson Mandela Bay’s coalition government is scrambling to pull the plug on the electricity reconnection fee before the end of February after mayor Eugene Johnson made the promise when she outlined plans for her first 100 days in office.



However, the mayoral committee was warned on Wednesday that the move would affect the city’s books...