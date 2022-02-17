Kariega pupils rise up for dignity

Gamble Street Secondary shut down as irate children, parents march to education offices in protest against teacher shortages

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Dressed in their school uniforms with book bags strapped to their backs, hundreds of Gamble Street Secondary School pupils took to the streets of Kariega on Wednesday to demand a quality and dignified education.



What was supposed to be a normal school day turned into a mass protest at the offices of the district education department. ..