Kariega pupils rise up for dignity
Gamble Street Secondary shut down as irate children, parents march to education offices in protest against teacher shortages
Dressed in their school uniforms with book bags strapped to their backs, hundreds of Gamble Street Secondary School pupils took to the streets of Kariega on Wednesday to demand a quality and dignified education.
What was supposed to be a normal school day turned into a mass protest at the offices of the district education department. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.