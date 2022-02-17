Huge boost for little school with R485,000 ICT lab

By Roslyn Baatjies -

A helping hand from two big companies has helped a little school make a big difference in the Kirkwood community by kick-starting computer classes for impoverished pupils at Moses Mabida High School.



The Sundays River Citrus Company (SRCC) Foundation Trust, in collaboration with the Citrus Growers’ Association, officially opened the doors to the school’s fully equipped information and communication technology (ICT) laboratory, worth R485,000, which they donated on Wednesday...