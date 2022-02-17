Huge boost for little school with R485,000 ICT lab
A helping hand from two big companies has helped a little school make a big difference in the Kirkwood community by kick-starting computer classes for impoverished pupils at Moses Mabida High School.
The Sundays River Citrus Company (SRCC) Foundation Trust, in collaboration with the Citrus Growers’ Association, officially opened the doors to the school’s fully equipped information and communication technology (ICT) laboratory, worth R485,000, which they donated on Wednesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.