Historic Muslim ties between Turkey and city celebrated

Visiting historian hands over documents to mosque detailing relationship in early 1900s

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

To improve in future, one needs to recognise the past.



To this end, the long-standing history between Gqeberha’s Muslim community and its ties to their Turkish counterparts were highlighted this week after significant documentation dating back to the early 1900s returned home to the Masjid Aziez Mosque in South End...