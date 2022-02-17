News

Greenville parents roll up sleeves to clean school

Premium
Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
17 February 2022

Scores of parents showed up at Bethelsdorp’s Greenville Primary armed with buckets of water and cleaning materials on Wednesday  in a bid to improve conditions in anticipation of the Eastern Cape education department delivering on its promise to repair the school.

Angry parents condemned the dilapidated school as a danger zone last week...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Is it safe to attend an ANC branch meeting?
Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022

Most Read