Gqeberha anti-gang unit arrests suspected drug dealer, shooter

Members of the police’s anti-gang unit arrested a suspected drug dealer and a man wanted for attempted murder in separate cases in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

At about 1.30pm, officers acted on information about illegal drug activity in Central and a suspect was allegedly caught in the act, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“While scouting out the address, officers witnessed a drug transaction taking place.

“When the suspect spotted the police, he started to run.

"[Anti-gang unit] members chased after him on foot and apprehended him in Gordon Terrace,” Naidu said.

A plastic bag allegedly in the suspect’s possession contained three cellphones, an undisclosed amount of cash and 293 plastic packets of cocaine with an estimated value of R144,000.

The 26-year-old suspect was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs.

Earlier that morning, another team from the unit received a tipoff about the whereabouts of a 32-year-old suspect linked to a shooting in Algoa Park in January.

At about 11am, officers searched a residence in Phoenix Street, Missionvale, and arrested the suspect.

He allegedly shot a 36-year-old man in the arm and leg while the victim was walking with his girlfriend on January 13.

Naidu said both suspects were expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha later on Thursday.

