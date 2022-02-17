News

Firing up the Eastern Cape economy

Mabuyane puts focus on energy, gas, exports, cannabis and tourism to kick-start growth

By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley - 17 February 2022

Energy, gas, exports, cannabis and tourism  — these are the sectors Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is pinning his hopes on to kick-start the province’s economy.

Mabuyane, in his state of the province address on Thursday, said the provincial medium-term strategic framework would be used to address unemployment, poverty and inequality...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Is it safe to attend an ANC branch meeting?
Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022

Most Read