Firing up the Eastern Cape economy

Mabuyane puts focus on energy, gas, exports, cannabis and tourism to kick-start growth

By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley -

Energy, gas, exports, cannabis and tourism — these are the sectors Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is pinning his hopes on to kick-start the province’s economy.



Mabuyane, in his state of the province address on Thursday, said the provincial medium-term strategic framework would be used to address unemployment, poverty and inequality...