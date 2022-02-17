Doctor who sent 'undeserving patients' to lawyers faces RAF fraud case

A doctor in the Eastern Cape who wrote medical reports for more than a decade directing “undeserving clients” to law firms has appeared in court for allegedly defrauding the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Dr Zonke Mrenqwa-Mazwi, 42, was released on R10,000 bail by the Mthatha specialised commercial crime court on Wednesday.

Mrenqwa-Mazwi is alleged to have confirmed she treated 75 patients between February 2008 and February 2019 who were involved in nine accidents, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

“She is reported to have written medical reports that recommended undeserving clients to law firms to be assisted with RAF claims.

“The RAF is reported to have paid out R510,000 to the claimants before discovering discrepancies in other claims. The RAF referred the case to the Hawks Mthatha serious commercial crime investigation team in 2019, which culminated in Mrenqwa-Mazwi’s arrest on February 16.

“The investigation revealed that besides the R510,000 alleged to have been paid to claimants, the RAF nearly ran a potential loss of more than R18m.”

The case was postponed to March 28.

TimesLIVE