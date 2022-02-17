Child scares off robbers at Forest Hill Cemetery

A 12-year-old boy came to the rescue of his mother and sister after they were threatened with knives by two men who robbed the family at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Gqeberha on Friday.

The boy screamed at the men to leave his mother and sister alone after the robbers started waving their knives around.

The men promptly fled but not before grabbing the mother’s handbag and three cellphones from her vehicle.

While running away, one of the robbers threw the mother’s vehicle keys to the boy.

The mother, 37, and her two children were visiting the gravesite of her husband on Friday.

He died nine years ago.

“I have never been so traumatised in my life, I don’t think I will be able to visit my husband’s grave any time soon,” the woman, who declined to be named, said.

The robbery has led to the woman calling for tighter security at the cemetery and for warning signs to be put up to warn the public.

She said if her son had not scared off the robbers the situation could have been worse.

“As much as I am in shock, I fear for the elderly and other women who go to the cemetery.

“I will not sit back but will continue to speak out until something is done,” she said.

She reported the incident to the police and Ward 2 councillor Renaldo Gouws.

She said her children were playing in the cemetery when two men suddenly appeared and threatened the family with knives.

“When my son saw what was happening, he shouted ‘leave my mother alone’ and, surprisingly, they ran away and jumped the fence.”

She then drove to the Humewood police station.

“This has left my family shocked. It was a painful day as February 11 was the anniversary of my husband’s death.

“We are dealing with grief and now this happens,” she said.

She said Gouws had asked that she email her request for warning boards to be put up.

“I do not understand why this was not done before if they are aware of the problems at the cemetery,” she said.

Gouws said he was aware of the incident.

“There has been an increase in crime at cemeteries and the ward in general.”

Gouws said he was in talks with the police.

“I have tried bringing this to the attention of safety and security [political head] Lawrence Troon.”

Troon disputed that his office was alerted about the issue.

“The safety and security department has received no complaints about the cemetery,” he said.

He said putting up signs would need to be done in consultation with the public health department, police and metro police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed there had been a general increase in crime at cemeteries and warned the public not to visit gravesites alone.

She said police were investigating the robbery.

“It is alleged that the suspects opened her car and took her handbag with personal belongings and cellphones.”

She urged visitors to cemeteries to be cautious.

She said there was also a thoroughfare through the cemetery which was often used by pedestrians and joggers.

“Visitors are also advised not to wear expensive jewellery and carry valuable items on their visits.”

