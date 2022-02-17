Cause of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire remains a mystery

Ten months after a fire ravaged parts of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, the Gauteng department of health does not know how the fire started, saying investigations are ongoing.

To speed up the renovations, the provincial health department has turned to its national counterpart after it could not agree with the Gauteng department of infrastructure development (GDID) on the cost of renovations.

Gauteng health department acting DG Thabo Masebe said there was concern about the slow pace of the project.

“Everyone is concerned. Clinicians are concerned about their patients and the pace the project is moving at and parties have expressed concern, saying the renovations are taking too long.

“One of the causes of the delays in the repairs is there was no agreement between health and infrastructure development [departments], as health didn't give the scope of work needed and the two couldn't agree on the budget,” Masebe said.