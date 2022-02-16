News

WATCH LIVE | Former president Jacob Zuma’s case in Pietermaritzburg high court

By TimesLIVE - 16 February 2022

Former president Jacob Zuma’s case will be back in the Pietermaritzburg high court for judgment on his application for leave to appeal.

Zuma wants the lead prosecutor in his arms deal criminal case, advocate Billy Downer, to be removed.

He claimed National Prosecuting Authority officials have violated his rights since the beginning of his arms deal criminal case in 2005 and wants to be acquitted should the court find prosecutors treated him unfairly.

