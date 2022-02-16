Tshwane claws back R300m in cut-off operation, Joburg wants debts paid

The City of Tshwane has through its forceful revenue collection campaign clawed back more than R300m owed by businesses and government offices in and around the capital city.

Spokesperson for the city Selby Bokaba said there had been an increase in payments by customers threatened with disconnections and those already disconnected by officials due to unpaid debts.

The in-flow of money for services comes after the city embarked on an aggressive revenue collection strategy last week, which included naming and shaming some customers on social media.

City officials disconnected water and electricity services to some of the worst debtors.

“As of Tuesday, we have received more than R300m from 600 disconnections we made from government and properties. Some of the monies have not yet reflected. We are happy with the progress made. It’s a pity people only pay when you threaten them.