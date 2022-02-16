The sick state of Nelson Mandela Bay clinics

Long queues, medicine shortages and rude staff some of the problems faced by patients

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



With her handbag held tightly against her chest and signs of defeat etched on her face, 79-year-old Nombuyiselo Sogoni walks slowly out the Kwazakhele clinic around midday.



She has been waiting since 7am to collect her blood pressure medication. ..