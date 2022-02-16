Talented Veeplaas cyclist chosen to compete in Romania championship
Car wash employee needs R80,000 to realise his dream
“Sport saved me.”
It is for this reason an impoverished Veeplaas resident and avid cyclist remains determined to reach his dream of representing SA, despite being about R80,000 short of the required costs to compete in a duathlon at the Multisport Championships in Romania in June...
