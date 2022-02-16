State of disaster has been extended until March 15 — here’s why

SA cannot end the state of disaster until it has enough measures in place to handle future waves of Covid-19 infections, health minister Joe Phaahla said on Tuesday.

Phaahla cautioned that while SA is exiting the fourth wave and there is improved understanding of the coronavirus, the pandemic was far from over. He said government should not be pressured into ending the state of disaster.

“As we are exiting the fourth wave of infections, everyone is eager for the pandemic to come to an end. The reality, however, is that while we have learned more about the virus, we have more weapons and the virus is seemingly getting weaker, the war is far from over,” Phaahla said during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate.

His response came after co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended the state of disaster by another month.