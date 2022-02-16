Squeeze is on SA lemon juice exporters after US sees possible dumping

“As a result of the commission’s affirmative determinations, the US department of commerce will continue its investigations of imports of lemon juice from Brazil and SA,” the commission said.

It said the department of commerce will continue investigations of imports over the next few months to determine if there is dumping and, if so, to what extent. If required, they will consider protective measures.

“Our first reaction is obviously disappointment,” said the SA Fruit Juice Association’s Rudi Richards. He said details of what informed the preliminary affirmative determination are scanty.

The association, which represents processing and packaging companies for fruit juice concentrate, pulps and purées that operate in local and export markets, has until the end of March to respond to the second set of intensive questionnaires from the USITC unpacking sales, costs and the pricing of its products.

“We could come out clean in this process and there will either be none or minimal duties,” said Richards.

The industry group has not formally considered the worst-case scenario or implications at this early stage.

“The other possibility is they would put in fairly high duties,” he said.

In such a scenario, “we may have to look to redirecting our exports to other markets. But we are not going to work on that yet as we are too early in the process”, Richards said, emphasising there is “hard work” ahead.

Lemon juice is typically extracted from fresh lemons not suitable for fresh markets, but may also be produced from fresh lemons diverted from markets that have too much of the fruit. The US investigation covers lemon juice in all its forms, including the concentrated variety.

Citrus exports have been a green shoot for local growers in recent years. The Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa, another industry group, estimated the sector would export an unprecedented 158-million cartons in 2021. It highlighted that medium-term crop estimates indicate the citrus industry is expected to keep increasing its exports by another 300,000 tonnes over the next three years.

The California-based petitioner complained that SA producers have sold their lemon juice in the US at prices below market value, resulting in a dumping margin of 128.61%. It has lodged a similar complaint against Brazil, claiming its dumping margin is 555.22%. The US has previously imposed tariffs on imports of lemon juice from Argentina and Mexico.

Preliminary anti-dumping duty determinations are expected in early June.

