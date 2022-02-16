PCR test ‘biggest inhibitor’ for foreign visitors to SA, says tourism boss

SA must remove the negative PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated incoming travellers to stimulate tourism.

That’s the call the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) made to the government on Wednesday.

The council said several countries with a strong tourism value have already done so.

“Further delays in following suit are detrimental to the country positioning itself as travel-ready and attractive,” said TBCSA head Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa.