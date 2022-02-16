NMU and protesting students discuss way forward

By Herald Reporter -

Fruitful meetings were held between student representatives and the management of Nelson Mandela University in an effort to resolve the issues that led to disruptive protests at the university’s campuses earlier this week.



Roads leading to campuses in Gqeberha and George were blockaded on Monday with burning tyres and debris as students voiced their displeasure on a number of issues ranging from funding to accommodation concerns for unregistered students...