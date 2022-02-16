More delays at critical Nooitgedacht water project
With only two weeks left before the first water was meant to flow into Nelson Mandela Bay from phase three of the long-delayed Nooitgedacht water scheme, the project has once again come to a standstill.
Mayor Eugene Johnson assured the council in January that the project was back on track and that revised targets were set to be met...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.