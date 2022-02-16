LISTEN | Is it safe to attend an ANC branch meeting?
The road to the ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference in March has been marred by violence, threats and intimidation.
Kwazakhele Ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi was shot dead in a hail of bullets while driving in Tshawuka Street on Sunday night.
The incident followed an attack on Mazwi Mini, who is the ward 42 ANC branch leader, in his KwaNobuhle home the night before.
Days before he was shot, Mini was threatened because of his support for ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane for re-election.
It is unclear at this stage if Booi’s murder was politically motivated.
In this week’s edition of ‘Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann’, we chat to political analyst Ongama Mtimka and Bay ANC chair Babalwa Lobishe about the recent violence ahead of the conference.
