LISTEN | Is it safe to attend an ANC branch meeting?

The road to the ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference in March has been marred by violence, threats and intimidation.

Kwazakhele Ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi was shot dead in a hail of bullets while driving in Tshawuka Street on Sunday night.

The incident followed an attack on Mazwi Mini, who is the ward 42 ANC branch leader, in his KwaNobuhle home the night before.