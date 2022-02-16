'It's not within my powers to prosecute anyone,' Ramaphosa tells MPs

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied using the National Prosecuting Authority to go after his detractors.

“Some even suggest that the president may be using the prosecutorial agencies against those that they perceive as ... what they call my opponents or enemies. It is not within the power of the president and it shouldn’t be within the power of the president to initiate criminal proceedings against anyone,” said Ramaphosa to a round of applause.

Ramaphosa was replying to the state of the nation address debate at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday after his address to a hybrid joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces last week Thursday.

“Somehow this notion is embedded in the minds of members here, when they look at me they often say, ‘When are you prosecuting all these people?’ I do not prosecute.”

This, he said, was the sole responsibility of the relevant director of public prosecutions.

“It is important that I state this so that this notion that is embedded in our heads should begin to melt away,” he said.