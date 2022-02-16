Court to rule on Zuma application, but former president won’t be present
Former president Jacob Zuma is not expected in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday when judge Piet Koen is expected to rule on whether he can head to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Zuma laid a criminal complaint in October last year against lead prosecutor Billy Downer, alleging he and other National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials had interfered in his prosecution.
The former president is seeking leave to appeal a ruling by Koen dismissing his bid to block Downer from prosecuting him on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to the multibillion-rand arms deal.
His legal team maintains Koen should grant them leave to appeal to the SCA to consider Zuma’s allegations of prosecutorial bias.
When he pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering relating to the arms deal at the start of his trial last year, Zuma raised a “special plea”, saying Downer had no “title” to prosecute him.
Koen said he hoped to hand down his ruling in the application on February 16.
Dear All— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) February 15, 2022
Just for clarity.
Further to arrangements with the Court, H.E Prez Zuma will NOT be attending in the PMB Court tomorrow 16 Feb 2022.
Judgment will be noted by members of President Zuma's legal team.
On Monday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said on social media the former president would not be present in court on Wednesday and the judgment would be noted by his legal team.
Zuma and Thales have both pleaded not guilty to racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud charges relating to the arms deal.
Zuma is accused of receiving about R4m via his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik to assist Thales to secure the defence contracts. Shaik was convicted in 2005 but was released on medical parole in 2009.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.