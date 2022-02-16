Court to rule on Zuma application, but former president won’t be present

Former president Jacob Zuma is not expected in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday when judge Piet Koen is expected to rule on whether he can head to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Zuma laid a criminal complaint in October last year against lead prosecutor Billy Downer, alleging he and other National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials had interfered in his prosecution.

The former president is seeking leave to appeal a ruling by Koen dismissing his bid to block Downer from prosecuting him on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

His legal team maintains Koen should grant them leave to appeal to the SCA to consider Zuma’s allegations of prosecutorial bias.

When he pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering relating to the arms deal at the start of his trial last year, Zuma raised a “special plea”, saying Downer had no “title” to prosecute him.

Koen said he hoped to hand down his ruling in the application on February 16.