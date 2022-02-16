Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged applicants for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant to take note of certain details, after an extension to the period of the grant.
The grant was last week extended by a year and will now expire in March 2023.
Making the announcement during his state of the nation address last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the grant provided support to more than 10-million unemployed people who were most vulnerable to the impact of the pandemic.
“As we work to grow the economy and create jobs, we will expand support to poor families to ensure that no person in this country has to endure the pain and indignity of hunger,” he said.
In an announcement shared online, Sassa listed the following things that recipients should note:
The online application process has not changed
No changes have been made to the application process for the grant.
Sassa said applications must still be made via the website srd.sassa.gov.za.
Application process for the special Covid-19 SRD grant @The_DSD @nda_rsa @PostofficeSa @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia #SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/XjsSOAzlK7— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 25, 2021
You can still apply for reconsideration if you were previously declined
If your application was declined, Sassa says you can apply for reconsideration via the same website.
“Declined applicants who already lodged reconsideration applications should continue to lodge reconsideration requests for each month they are declined,” said Sassa.
Via bank account is still the easiest way to get your grant
Sassa reiterated that the bank account payment option was the most efficient way to receive the payment.
It encouraged applicants who still collect their money from the SA Post Office to open bank accounts and upload their details to the system.
“Note that all bank accounts are subject to bank verification. Ensure that all banking details are correct and that the account is in the name of the applicant,” said Sassa.
Approved in January? Your money is on the way
The agency reassured recipients who have not been paid after their applications were approved in January that they will still get their money.
“Clients who have been approved but not yet paid by the end of January will still be paid through existing payment channels, namely the SA Post Office or direct deposits into their bank accounts,” it said.
Those who collect at the post office are urged to note that the day they collect their grant is determined by the last three digits of their ID number.
Here is when you can collect your R350 grant at the post office:
- February 16: 082 and 087;
- February 17: 083 and 088;
- February 18: 084 and 089;
- February 21: 080 and 085;
- February 22: 081 and 086;
- February 23: 082 and 087;
- February 24: 083 and 088;
- February 25: 084 and 089; and
- February 28: 080 and 085.
