Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged applicants for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant to take note of certain details, after an extension to the period of the grant.

The grant was last week extended by a year and will now expire in March 2023.

Making the announcement during his state of the nation address last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the grant provided support to more than 10-million unemployed people who were most vulnerable to the impact of the pandemic.

“As we work to grow the economy and create jobs, we will expand support to poor families to ensure that no person in this country has to endure the pain and indignity of hunger,” he said.