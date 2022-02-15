Two cop killers convicted

Both men to hear fate later this week

Two men convicted of killing two Gqeberha policemen in separate incidents will hear their fate later this week when they return to the city’s high court for sentencing.



On Tuesday, Asanda Kitsana, 29, was convicted of killing Captain Mazikayise Kelemane in October 2019, while Dumile Ndozombone, 49, was convicted of killing Sergeant Miniyaka Kolela in August 2020...