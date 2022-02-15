News

Security guard airlifted to hospital after CIT robbery in Umlazi

Orrin Singh
Reporter
15 February 2022
A security officer was airlifted to hospital on Monday after being shot during a CIT robbery in Umlazi.
Image: Kyle van Reenen

A 41-year-old security officer is fighting for his life after being shot several times with high-calibre weapons during a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Tuesday. 

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said the security officer was shot shortly before midday during a CIT robbery in Umlazi R section. 

“Paramedics responded to the scene in R section at about 11.40am to find the man had suffered multiple high-calibre gunshot wounds.

“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him and a call was made for the assistance of the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter to airlift the man to a specialist facility,” he said.

The police have been approached for comment. 

TimesLIVE

