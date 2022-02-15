Security guard airlifted to hospital after CIT robbery in Umlazi
A 41-year-old security officer is fighting for his life after being shot several times with high-calibre weapons during a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
They took almost 5bags ... uMlazi R section garage by depot.— Nash The Gynaecologist (@ShabalalaMbusi) February 15, 2022
Cash transitions.. pic.twitter.com/JiXPxKYVzU
Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said the security officer was shot shortly before midday during a CIT robbery in Umlazi R section.
“Paramedics responded to the scene in R section at about 11.40am to find the man had suffered multiple high-calibre gunshot wounds.
“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him and a call was made for the assistance of the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter to airlift the man to a specialist facility,” he said.
The police have been approached for comment.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.