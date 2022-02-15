Nelson Mandela Bay exits fourth wave

He said reports presented during the meeting had indicated that infections and deaths had dropped drastically in the Bay.

“We are happy to be out of the fourth wave officially.

“We do encourage more residents to get their Covid-19 vaccines, as we have seen that the vaccination rate is still low.”

Buyeye said daily infections had dropped by 21%, compared to last week.

“A total of 294 active cases were recorded on Monday, with 27 patients hospitalised and five of those patients in Intensive Care Units.

“We are encouraged to learn that as at yesterday [Monday] 79 patients recovered from the virus, while only one death was recorded.

“Covid-19 is still with us.”

He urged residents, particularly those in their 30s, to get vaccinated.

“The age group between 30-34 is still the most infected, as they are more economically active.

“People must get vaccinated and continue to practise non-pharmaceutical interventions to protect themselves and those around them,” Buyeye said.

