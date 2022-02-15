Missing Bay man’s vehicle found in Baviaanskloof area

Police have found the vehicle of a 56-year-old Gqeberha man who went missing earlier in February while believed to be out cycling in the Groendal area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Carsten Jocksch was last heard from on February 2 when he left his residence on a smallholding in Kragga Kamma Road at about 5am.

She said he had told a friend that he was going to cycle in the mountains and left in his grey Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with the registration number CAA 133543.

On Tuesday evening, Naidu confirmed that Jocksch’s vehicle had been found in the Baviaanskloof area.

“SAPS Kabega Park detectives were conducting their search in the area when residents notified them of the grey Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that was abandoned in the area for the last two weeks.

“Mr Jocksch was seen by some residents, however, no contact was made by him with anyone.

“The SAPS Search and Rescue Unit scanned the area.

“However, due to the mountainous terrain, the search was abandoned until tomorrow, [Wednesday],” Naidu said.

After police initially inquired with trail operators in the Groendal area, it was established that Jocksch had never registered for any hiking or cycling activities with them.

Jocksch’s phone has since been switched off. He was also in possession of his licensed 9mm Glock firearm.

Anyone who may have spotted him or his vehicle or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Bertus Blom on 082-442-1017 or SAPS Kabega Park 041-397-6801.

HeraldLIVE