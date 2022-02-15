Man burned to death in suspected mob justice attack

A man was burned to death in New Brighton on Tuesday afternoon allegedly by community members.

According to a New Brighton resident, who declined to be named, the man was recently released from jail after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend in January.

He said an angry mob held him down and burned him to death.

“Since last week there have been talks among people that the man is back.

“This afternoon, someone called me to go and check and when I arrived, I found him burning.

“He had [allegedly] butchered his girlfriend to death just last month and was arrested.

“The girlfriend’s funeral was last month,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that a man was burned allegedly by community members in the park in Minkie Street at about 5pm on Tuesday.

Beetge said details surrounding the man’s identity and what exactly had led to him being killed were still unclear. .

“We are unable to confirm his identity and age at this stage.

“His relatives are yet to identify his body and there are still a lot of processes to take place before further details are confirmed,” Beetge said.

Ward 15 councillor Mpumelelo Majola said he had been notified of the incident while he was on his way from the gym.

He referred questions to the police.

“When I went to the scene, the police were already there and people were standing on the side.

“I think the police will have answers to any questions,” he said.

