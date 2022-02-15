Fully equipped computer lab huge boost for Thornhill school
Pupils at Thornhill’s only primary school are set to receive an electronic edge following the completion of their newly equipped computer lab.
Computer classes at Thornhill Combined Primary School kicked off at the school last week following the return of full-time schooling, with the school’s 540 pupils excited to develop new skills...
