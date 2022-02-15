Expired meat could be to blame for mass sickness at Kenton school

Ingesting expired or contaminated meat is among the prime possibilities which led to more than 100 pupils at Ikamva Lesizwe Primary School being admitted to the Port Alfred Hospital on Monday afternoon.



Education MEC Fundile Gade’s spokesperson, Vuyiseka Mboxela, said about 120 pupils started feeling sick shortly after they ate their lunch at the Kenton-on-Sea school as part of the school nutrition programme. ..